Indian troops crossed LAC on Monday, fired, PLA alleges | India News
NEW DELHI: Two days after the Defense Ministers of India and China met in Moscowand two days before the scheduled meeting between the foreign ministers, the People’s Liberation Army on Monday night accused the Indian troops of “illegally crossing the Royal Line of Control on the coast of the God Pao Mountain area. “.
“These are serious military provocations … of a very bad nature,” said PLA Western Theater Command spokesman Col Zhang Shuili.
There was no Indian response to the PLA statement as of its publication.
“During the operation, the Indian army made blatant threats to the Chinese border guards’ patrol personnel who had held protests, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation,” the spokesman alleged.
“These are serious military provocations … of a very bad nature,” said PLA Western Theater Command spokesman Col Zhang Shuili.
There was no Indian response to the PLA statement as of its publication.
“During the operation, the Indian army made blatant threats to the Chinese border guards’ patrol personnel who had held protests, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation,” the spokesman alleged.