Implementation of the collective responsibility of the NEP: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that the new National Education Policy focuses on critical thinking and learning in accordance with students‘interests while urging all stakeholders to implement it in the letter and spirit to realize its full potential.
“Our young people will now be able to learn according to their interests,” the prime minister said, adding that the NEP, the first since 1986, has removed pressure on students to take specific courses.
In the opening session of the ‘Governors’ conference on NEP’s role in transforming higher education,’ Modi said: “It is our collective responsibility that the policy is implemented in the letter and spirit. The more teachers, parents and students are associated with educational policy, the more relevant and comprehensive it will be ”.
In his speech, President Ram Nath Kovind urged the Center and states to increase funding for research and innovation to power a great economy like India. The conference was attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, MoS (Education) Sanjay Dhotre, Governors, LG / State Administrators and also some CM and State Education Ministers.
The prime minister said that education policy, like defense and foreign policy, is not the government’s but the country’s and interference should be minimal. “With vocational exposure from an early age, our young people will be better prepared for life,” he said, adding that their participation in the global labor market and employability in India will increase.
On the sidelines of the conference, the West Bengal education minister said the state would not implement the policy from now on because it “undermines the federal structure of the country.”
