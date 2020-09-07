Sports

French Open allowing viewers amid virus resurgence | Tennis news

PARIS: Spectators will be able to attend the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said Monday.

Organizers unveiled health protocols for the clay court Grand Slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from September 27 after it was postponed from its start in May due to the pandemic. .

“Since the international circuit was restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience,” said the president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli.

In accordance with the latest government guidelines limiting attendance to 5,000 in regions like Paris, the federation has scaled back its plans.

The federation wanted to host 50% to 60% of the capacity, the equivalent of about 20,000 fans a day. Instead, Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The area surrounding the third largest court will hold a maximum of 1,500 spectators per day.

Wearing a mask at the venue will be mandatory, while all accredited persons in the tournament will have to pass virus tests to be admitted to the Roland Garros bubble.

Tournament director Guy Forget said that all players will be evaluated upon arrival in the French capital. They will be allowed to play if they return a negative test and will undergo a second test 72 hours later. Players will be evaluated every five days while they remain in the draw and must stay in the two hotels reserved by the organizers.

French authorities have confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19, while the number of new daily cases exceeded 8,000 last Friday.

