Foreign students cannot enter China at the moment, Chinese government told Indian embassy | India News

CHENNAI: The Chinese government has told the Indian embassy that foreign students cannot enter the country at the moment. He charged the universities of that country with the responsibility of protecting the academic interests of students through online classes.

The Chinese response comes in the context of the Indian embassy broaching the issue with concerned Chinese authorities urging the latter to present their plans for the return of Indian students to China.

In response to the Indian mission in Beijing, China’s education ministry has said that Chinese universities have been sought to keep in close contact with students.

“At present, foreign students in China cannot enter the country at the moment … Relevant universities in China are required to maintain close contact with students, immediately notify relevant information and do everything possible to protect progress. students’ academic through online courses, adequately respond to reasonable demands from students and help solve their practical difficulties, ”the ministry of education in China said, citing the statement issued Monday by the Indian embassy in China.

“In view of the fact that the epidemic situation in the world is still unclear and the relevant policies on entry and exit in China are gradually being adjusted, it is suggested that Indian students keep close contact with colleges and universities. relevant Chinese and arrange to study in China in strict accordance with the suggestions and guidance of colleges / universities, ”he said.

More than 20,000 Indian students are pursuing higher studies, mainly medicine, at Chinese universities. These students returned to India after the Covid-19 outbreak.

