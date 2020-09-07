India Top Headlines

ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband in money laundering case

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said Monday.

They said Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the agency in Mumbai under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The couple has been questioned by the central investigation agency in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in the granting of bank loans to the Videocon group.

The ED earlier this year also attached assets of Rs 78 million “in possession” of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and the companies they own and control.

