China will hold more military drills on the northeast and east coasts

BEIJING: China will carry out more military exercises starting Monday along its northeast and east coast, the government said, the latest in a series of consecutive unusual exercises amid growing regional tension.

The first series of exercises will be held in the Bohai Sea, off the northeastern port of Qinhuangdao, on Monday, the Maritime Safety Administration said.

The second set, which includes live fire exercises, will be held in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday in front of the city of Lianyungang, it added in a separate post.

All other ships are prohibited from entering the area, he added.

Last month, China announced four separate exercises, from the Bohai Sea to the East and Yellow Seas to the disputed South China Sea, in what Chinese military experts said was a rare move.

China has also carried out frequent military activities near Taiwan, claimed by the Chinese, and has complained about repeated US military missions in the South China Sea.

China and the United States have disagreed on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to trade and human rights.

