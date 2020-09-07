India Top Headlines

At LJP meeting, members demand that party should not contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Sources | India News

NEW DELHI: At a meeting of the Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board of the Lok Janshakti Party, party members demanded that the party should not contest the Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of the state’s Prime Minister Nitish Kumar, said the sources.

The meeting of the Bihar Pradesh parliamentary board of the Lok Janshakti Party took place today. The party chairman, Chirag Paswan, and members were present.

They said that the JD (U) leaders say there is no alliance with the LJP, so in such a situation, we should run candidates against the JDU in the next Bihar elections, the sources said.

According to sources, the members told Chirag Paswan that the people of Bihar are not inspired by the name Nitish Kumar. There is discontent in the state against Nitish Kumar for conducting surveys amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the sources, Chirag Paswan has said that LJP is not against any individual, but will continue to raise issues regarding the people of Bihar. For the party, Bihar is a priority.

Party members decided to draw up a list of candidates for Vidhan Sabha’s 143 seats and send it to the central parliamentary board as soon as possible. A resolution was also passed that states that all decisions related to the alliance for the election of Bihar must be made by the party’s national chairman, said LJP MLA Raju Tiwari.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state must be held in October-November, as the current Assembly’s term is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Electoral Commission has yet to receive a final call for election dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

