At 66%, Andhra’s worst literacy rate, Delhi’s second best at 89% | India News

Which state has a higher literacy rate: Andhra Pradesh or Bihar, Telangana or Assam, Karnataka or Uttarakhand? If you chose the southern state every time, you were completely wrong and by a considerable margin.

The reality is that Andhra Pradesh’s rate of 66.4% is the worst among all Indian states and significantly lower than Bihar’s 70.9%. Similarly, Telangana’s 72.8% is well below the national average of 77.7%, while Assam is well above it at 85.9% and Karnataka’s 77.2% pales in comparison. with 87.6% of Uttarakhand, which is only surpassed by Kerala and Delhi among the main states and UT.

Data from a report on education published by the National Statistical Office (OSN) reveals these counterintuitive truths and shows that, at least when it comes to literacy, notions of “developed states” can be misleading.

The gap between male and female literacy is the smallest in Kerala

The data are for 2017-18 and are for everyone over 7 years old. However, not all preconceptions are wrong. Kerala remains, by far, the best of the major states with a literacy rate of 96.2%. More impressive still, the gap between male and female literacy is the smallest in Kerala at just 2.2 percentage points. To put that in context, the India-wide gap is 14.4 percentage points, with 84.7% male literacy and 70.3% female literacy.

Generally, states with relatively low literacy rates also tend to have the highest gender biases, but that’s not always true. Andhra Pradesh, for example, has a gap between male and female literacy rates of only 13.9 percentage points, while Rajasthan (23.2), Bihar (19.2) and UP (18.4) have pronounced gaps despite having better overall literacy rates.

The gap between urban and rural literacy rates is of the same order of magnitude as that between men and women. Once again, Kerala has the lowest gap of 1.9 percentage points. At the other end of the spectrum in this count are Telangana, where urban literacy is 23.4 percentage points higher than rural literacy, and Andhra Pradesh, where the difference is 19.2 percentage points. The combined effect of gender and urban-rural biases means that the difference between urban male literacy and rural female literacy is an alarming 27.2 percentage points nationally. In individual states, it can be much worse. In Rajasthan, for example, it is 38.5 percentage points (9.1% versus 52.6%) and in Telangana, 38 percentage points.

(91.7% vs 53.7%). Male urban literacy is below 90% in just four major states and below 85% in none of them.

In contrast, the literacy level of rural women is above 80% in Kerala alone and below 70% in 13 of the 22 major states. In four of them, it is below 60%.

