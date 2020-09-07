Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel’s new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Sep 7, 2020
img-responsive

In what can surely be called good news for consumers, Airtel has renewed its broadband plans. The new plans offering unlimited data start at Rs 499 and are part of the company’s Airtel Xstream package. Subscribers will also get Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999 with these plans. The smart box with Android 9.0 includes a remote control with support for voice commands, access to applications in the Google Play Store and offers online games.

Airtel’s new broadband plans come just days after archrival Reliance Jio announced new plans for its JioFiber broadband service. Reliance JioFiber plans now start at Rs 399. In an attempt to grow its user base, the company offers a 30-day free trial. The offer includes an internet speed of 150 Mbps, a decoder with access to 10 OTT applications and free voice calls.

While Airtel’s most comprehensive plan under this offering is Rs 3,999, Reliance Jio’s more expensive plan costs Rs 1,499. Airtel’s Rs 3,999 plan offers a speed of 1Gbps. Both Reliance JioFiber and Airtel’s Rs 1,499 plan promise speeds of 300 Mbps. Wondering how Airtel and Reliance JioFiber’s plans compare on other parameters, as well as rivals Tata Sky and BSNL? Read on to find out …


Airtel broadband plans

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel's new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL


TataSky

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel's new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL


Reliance JioFiber plans

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel's new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL


BSNL broadband plans

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel's new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL

airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel's new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL

var secname=""; var agename=""; secname="Telecom"; agename=""; var _sf_async_config=uid:10538,domain:"gadgetsnow.com"; _sf_async_config.sections = secname; _sf_async_config.authors = agename; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true;

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser) (function() function loadChartbeat() window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); trydocument.body.appendChild(e);catch(e)

$( window ).load(function() loadChartbeat();); )();

}); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments) ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->



Original source

airtel-xstream-vs-jio-fiber-how-airtels-new-broadband-plans-compare-to-those-of-reliance-jiofiber-tata-sky-and-bsnl

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

Subscribe