airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel’s new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL
Airtel’s new broadband plans come just days after archrival Reliance Jio announced new plans for its JioFiber broadband service. Reliance JioFiber plans now start at Rs 399. In an attempt to grow its user base, the company offers a 30-day free trial. The offer includes an internet speed of 150 Mbps, a decoder with access to 10 OTT applications and free voice calls.
While Airtel’s most comprehensive plan under this offering is Rs 3,999, Reliance Jio’s more expensive plan costs Rs 1,499. Airtel’s Rs 3,999 plan offers a speed of 1Gbps. Both Reliance JioFiber and Airtel’s Rs 1,499 plan promise speeds of 300 Mbps. Wondering how Airtel and Reliance JioFiber’s plans compare on other parameters, as well as rivals Tata Sky and BSNL? Read on to find out …
Airtel broadband plans
TataSky
Reliance JioFiber plans
BSNL broadband plans
