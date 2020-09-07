airtel xstream vs jio fiber: how Airtel’s new broadband plans compare to those of Reliance JioFiber, Tata Sky and BSNL

India Top Headlines

In what can surely be called good news for consumers, Airtel has renewed its broadband plans. The new plans offering unlimited data start at Rs 499 and are part of the company’s Airtel Xstream package. Subscribers will also get Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999 with these plans. The smart box with Android 9.0 includes a remote control with support for voice commands, access to applications in the Google Play Store and offers online games.

Airtel’s new broadband plans come just days after archrival Reliance Jio announced new plans for its JioFiber broadband service. Reliance JioFiber plans now start at Rs 399. In an attempt to grow its user base, the company offers a 30-day free trial. The offer includes an internet speed of 150 Mbps, a decoder with access to 10 OTT applications and free voice calls.



While Airtel’s most comprehensive plan under this offering is Rs 3,999, Reliance Jio’s more expensive plan costs Rs 1,499. Airtel’s Rs 3,999 plan offers a speed of 1Gbps. Both Reliance JioFiber and Airtel’s Rs 1,499 plan promise speeds of 300 Mbps. Wondering how Airtel and Reliance JioFiber’s plans compare on other parameters, as well as rivals Tata Sky and BSNL? Read on to find out …





Airtel broadband plans





TataSky





Reliance JioFiber plans



BSNL broadband plans