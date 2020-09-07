6 Things to Remember When Buying a New Desktop PC – Latest News

India Top Headlines

When it comes to buying a new computer, laptops may seem like the obvious choice, but the good old PC with the right updates is a better investment anytime. If you are someone who needs to work on graphics and animations or is looking to build a high-powered gaming system, then going for a desktop computer makes sense.

You can upgrade components when needed, desktops last longer than laptops, and you can also use the larger monitor. Now, you can always build your own PC, allowing you to choose each and every component, including the case and cooling fans, but not everyone has the skill and patience to make their own PC. So if you are planning to buy your new desktop, here are 6 things to remember.

Service and warranty





If you are opting for a branded one instead of assembling your own PC, remember that you will have to go through the combinations of components to find the right device for your use. While you can take your time deciding which model to choose, always talk about service, service centers, and general warranty first. This is important because PCs tend to require service more frequently than laptops. Things like home maintenance, maintenance fee, what’s included in the warranty, and evaluating whether or not the extended warranty makes sense. Remember, you will not be able to drag your desktop computer to the service center and you will need someone to visit your home to perform the service. Also, if you try to fix something on your own during the warranty period, you may accidentally void it. Desktops are there for the long haul, so ask these crucial questions first before choosing the brand.

Component quality and everything you get





Check your keyboard, mouse, webcam, and other components thoroughly before choosing a model. Using cheap quality components can ruin the experience and you may end up buying them separately. So always check what are all the components you need and which ones you get in the package.

RAM- More is better





For a Windows PC, avoid buying any brand name PC that comes with less than 16GB of RAM. For gaming requirements, you can check the minimum requirements to get an idea of ​​what kind of specs you want. RAM is a big factor, so try to negotiate at least 16GB of RAM to be future-proof for a few years.

Processor and GPU





Going for an Intel processor is recommended, but make sure of the type of processor that comes bundled with the branded PC. You can visit the Intel website for the latest processors and choose accordingly. So, read online reviews to find out which type of processor will best suit your job if you don’t have much of an idea. It’s always a brad trick to offer low-end processors while selling an assembled PC. Always, check the processor model and check the release date and read about its performance.

The same goes for graphics cards. Ideally, you should look for at least the Intel Core i5-6600K alongside the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card if you want a decent performance platform for both work and play. But you can obviously go for low-end versions if you don’t have gaming requirements.

HDD vs SSD





HDD comes with a spinning disk that is more prone to failure compared to SSD or solid state drives. SSDs are faster, more reliable, but expensive. You can choose storage based on your needs, but getting 512GB of storage makes more sense.

Monitor and ports





Always opt for a brand name system that offers a 21-inch LED monitor. This is a minimum. However, if you are looking for a cheaper machine, go for at least an 18-inch LED and nothing less than that.

The connectivity ports are important, make sure you have enough faster USB ports along with a couple of Type-C ports. Other ports like HDMI, LAN, and headphone jack are a must.

