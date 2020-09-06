What else could go wrong for the world economy before 2020?
The rebound in the world economy from the depths of the coronavirus crisis is fading, marking an uncertain end to the year.
The concerns are manifold. The upcoming northern winter may unleash another wave of the virus as the wait for a vaccine continues. Government support for workers on leave and bank moratoriums on loan repayments will expire. Tensions between the United States and China could worsen in the run-up to the November presidential elections and undermine business confidence.
“We’ve seen a peak rebound,” Joachim Fels, global economic adviser to Pacific Investment Management Co., told Bloomberg Television. “As of now, the momentum is fading a bit.”
That sets up a delicate balancing act for governments. They have injected nearly $ 20 trillion in fiscal and monetary support, in an effort to get the economy back to normal as much as possible in a pandemic, and they can point to many successes.
In the United States, unemployment fell sharply in August and the housing market has been a bright spot. Optimists cite China’s steady recovery as a guide to where the rest of the world is headed, while Germany also releases some decent industrial data. And emerging markets are taking a breather from the falling dollar.
Long work
But maintaining momentum on all these fronts will not be easy. It is likely to require policymakers to step up their stimulus efforts, at a time when some are looking to cut back. And despite all the scientific progress with vaccines, they will not be available anytime soon on the scale necessary to keep the virus under tight control – a key condition to carry on as usual.
Meanwhile, there are headwinds. In labor markets, for example, government aid helped fuel an initial rally, which may have been the easy part. The next step is the long work of reconditioning companies, reallocating resources and retraining workers in industries that are no longer viable. That kind of restructuring could last for some time.
Already this month, some of the world’s best-known industrial brands have signaled that job cuts are coming.
AP Moller-Maersk A / S is planning a major overhaul that will affect thousands of people at the world’s largest container shipping company. Ford Motor Co is cutting about 5% of its salaried workers in the United States, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. will cut 16,000 jobs next month as it downsizes its operations.
There are other worrisome signs as well.
In China, which contained the virus months ago, consumers remain reluctant to spend and the country’s largest banks posted their worst profit declines in more than a decade due to rising bad debts.
US lawmakers continue to haggle over more fiscal stimulus, which may be necessary to sustain the recovery in the world’s largest economy.
Adding 1.4 million jobs in August was “a big step in the right direction,” said Ryan Sweet, head of monetary policy research at Moody’s Analytics. But the economy needs to maintain that kind of pace, he said, and “without fiscal stimulus it will be difficult to achieve.”
‘It doesn’t look good’
In Europe, activity indicators are fading and factories are trying to cut costs as weak demand and price cuts reduce profit margins. While France and Germany have extended their licensing programs, the UK plans to finish its version in October, potentially putting millions of jobs at risk.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation last month for health reasons, warned at a press conference that “winter is coming” and the nation will have to cling to contain the virus.
Equity markets are vulnerable to disappointment in economic figures in the coming months amid a gradual easing of emergency fiscal support.
“In terms of valuations, we have to look beyond what happened this week in the long term,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc. “And the long term does not look good right now in terms of support for the consumption and, therefore, business investment and the growth of the US economy. ”
What overshadows it all is the continued spread of the virus, with outbreaks around the world.
Even when designing a vaccine, making it available around the world on the scale needed will take time, according to Warwick McKibbin of the Brookings Institution and the Australian National University. Their models suggest that the virus could cost the global economy about $ 35 trillion by 2025.
“You have to vaccinate a large part of the population before the economic costs begin to decline,” he said.
