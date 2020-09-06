India Top Headlines

Was it infected? Demand for Antibody Tests Rises | India News

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, companies and individuals have started looking for antibody tests to check if they have ever been infected or if they need to be very careful to prevent infection.

Major diagnostic laboratories and even hospitals said there is a growing demand for such tests that help detect antibodies in the blood to indicate whether or not a person has been infected. However, strict regulations and restrictions on such tests in some states, including a price cap in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, have limited the use of antibody tests, industry executives said.

Private labs expect demand to increase and all states relax regulations after the Center’s notice on Friday asking states to make the tests available upon request. Antibody tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether a person was exposed to infection by detecting the presence of antibodies. There are two types of tests: the total antibody test and the IgG antibody test. The IgG test helps detect specific antibodies and is more accurate in terms of indicating whether a person has been exposed to the new coronavirus, experts said.

Currently, major private laboratories are conducting up to 1,000-1,400 antibody tests per day across the country. However, the distribution is not uniform and varies from state to state.

“Demand for these tests had plummeted after an initial lift-off. But now the tests have evolved, and the government is using them widely in many states for serosurvey. The positivity is mostly uniform and that has sparked renewed interest. In general, people are curious and want to know if they have these antibodies, “said SRL Diagnostics CEO Anand K.

Doctors said that as offices open and more and more people leave their homes, there is great interest in whether they have already been infected. Also, because a significant percentage of cases are asymptomatic, antibody tests are helpful. It also assures the individual that he or she may have developed some immunity. These tests are usually successful in detecting antibodies if they are done after 14 to 30 days of exposure to the virus.

