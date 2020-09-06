India Top Headlines

UPSC conducts NDA entrance exams with Covid-19 prevention measures implemented | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defense Academy (NDA) Entrance Exams today, days after the Nationwide Joint (Major) Entrance Exam began .

The exam that was previously scheduled for April 19 was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Compared to previous years, the NDA 1 and NDA 2 exams will be held on the same day due to the ongoing pandemic across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Anmol Kumar, one candidate said: “I had to wait long after the exam was postponed earlier due to closure. My dream was to join the NDA. I was worried about whether the exam will take place. We have all guidelines for the exam, including wearing a mask, wearing disinfectant in exam centers. We also have to maintain social distancing. ”

“The examination should have been done. People must adapt according to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has done the right thing by conducting the examination with all precautions. The government is not only responsible for the safety of the people. They have they have to take care of themselves too, “added Rajat Kumar Aggarwal, another candidate.

Earlier on Saturday, Abhishek Kumar, Deputy Commercial Manager, Moradabad Railways Division, while speaking with ANI, said: “Three trains will carry candidates who sit for her NDA exams. The first will start at 11:20 pm. The train going from Bulandshehr to Bareilly will arrive here at 8:20 pm, while the one going to Lucknow from Delhi will stop at 1 am-midnight. ”

Several opposition parties, including Congress, had previously protested the government’s decision to organize the JEE and other examinations in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

