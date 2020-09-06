There is no trace of 5 young people from Arunachal ‘kidnapped’ by the EPL | India News

Sports

GUWAHATI: There is no trace of the five young men from Arunachal Pradesh, who, according to their relatives, were abducted by the Chinese PLA near the border in Upper Subansiri district. The Union Minister of State for Sports and MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju, in a tweet on Sunday said that the Indian army is awaiting a response to his message to the Chinese PLA on the alleged kidnapping.“The Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the establishment of the counterpart PLA at the Arunachal Pradesh border point. A response is awaited, ”Rijiju tweeted a day after the Arunachal Pradesh government launched a ground investigation into Nacho’s circle in the district, the home of the five youths, to verify their family members’ social media messages about his kidnapping.

“We were expecting some information for tonight, but we have not received any news on the ground yet,” said a state government official.

On Saturday the district police authorities sent a team from the Daporijo district headquarters to Nacho, located 120 kms to the north. The five young men were hired by the Army as porters and had gone to the border area and two of their friends, who managed to return home, told the villagers that the five had been kidnapped in the Sera-7 area, a patrol area. of the Army located on the border. and about 12 km further north from Nacho.

On Friday, a Prakash Ringling, brother of one of the five youths, in his post at FB said that his brother Prasat and four others had been “kidnapped” from Sera by the “Chinese PLA.” The other four are Tanu Bakar, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam.

The Pasighat MLA Congress and former union minister Ninong Ering and Bharatiya Janata Party deputy Tapir Gao soon shared Ringling’s message on social media.