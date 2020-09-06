states-should-get-the-gst-revenue-that-jaitley-promised

India Top Headlines

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley displayed masterful generosity of spirit and long-term vision by ensuring state revenue growth of 14% annually for five years to close a deal on a goods and services tax (GST) for all India to replace different central and state taxes. This would improve efficiency, reduce tax evasion and harassment by inspectors, and accelerate long-term growth.

However, the Covid-induced drop in GDP (down 24% in the first quarter and perhaps 10% for the full year) has devastated GST’s revenue, sparking an angry uproar from the center-state to share the pain. . Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has offered a unilateral deal that states have furiously rejected on charges of treason. It should go back to the spirit of Jaitley.

The GST deal was rightly hailed as a great reform with long-term benefits. Previously, GST had been discussed for a decade to no avail. All states would disagree with the reform, as some were potential losers, and many states were reluctant to give up their tax powers permanently in the hope that GST would perform better in the long run.

His fears were only mitigated by Jaitley’s generosity. He was willing to make huge financial sacrifices to get the states together. That allowed him to succeed where many predecessors had failed.

Jaitley guaranteed states an increase in their GST revenue share of 14% annually for five years through March 2022. He promised that the Center would fill any shortfalls in the guaranteed target of 14%. This was generous, as even with real GDP growth of 7% and inflation at the target RBI level of 4%, nominal GDP growth could be expected to increase by only 11% annually and tax revenues at a rate of just 11%. similar rate. Jaitley’s guaranteed 14% was much higher. It was agreed that new central taxes would be imposed to finance GST deficits to the states for five years.

Jaitley hoped that rapid GDP growth would ease the pains of the transition. Unfortunately, growth started to drop steadily after the GST deal was signed.

GDP growth fell from 8.2% in 2016-17 to 7%, 6.1%, and 4.2% in the next three years. The coronavirus will now see growth plummet to maybe minus 10% this year. That has blown a big hole in central and state finances.

Central services are grossly inadequate to finance the shortfall in revenue growth of 14% promised to states. There is a “force majeure” or “fortuitous event” doctrine in business contracts that allows a party to escape a warranty in the event of a natural disaster for which it is not responsible. Indeed, Sitharaman has invoked force majeure to avoid paying states more than what is charged for the layoffs, which in the current situation are grossly inadequate to comply with the 14% guarantee.

Instead, Sitharaman has offered states two options to address the deficit. First, states can borrow Rs 97,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India through a special window with a low interest rate. According to the Center, this is the deficit due to the implementation of GST.

In addition, there are Covid-induced losses, resulting in a total deficit of Rs 2.5 million lakh. Sitharaman’s second option is for the states to borrow this full sum from the markets, at what will undoubtedly be a higher interest rate.

States have howled that neither option is acceptable. They say the Jaitley guarantee means that the Center must compensate the states in full even if the cuts to fund that compensation are not producing the expected revenue.

The states are right. GST was not a commercial agreement between two corporate parties, one of which can invoke force majeure. It was above all a political pact between the Center and the States. Jaitley completely understood. Her successor must too.

The Center can simply borrow the additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the RBI to compensate the states in full. This will increase the central fiscal deficit by 1.25% of GDP, a substantial sum but not so large as to trigger a credit downgrade by the rating agencies, something Sitharaman rightly wants to avoid.

The same full compensation approach for states should hold for 2021-22, the last of Jaitley’s five-year warranty. This will mean a two-year increase in central debt. That can be recovered by continuing with the layoffs for a few years beyond 2021-22. This is not rocket science.

Since the GST agreement was signed, the BJP is proud to say that it has promoted fiscal federalism. It should live up to that ideal.