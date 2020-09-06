India Top Headlines

Several stabbed in ‘major incident’ in Birmingham: British police

LONDON: British police declared a “major incident” early Sunday after several people were stabbed in the center of England’s second city, Birmingham.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called in to receive reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Several other stabbings” were reported in the area shortly thereafter and “this has been declared a major incident,” the statement added.

“We are aware of the existence of a number of injuries, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious they are.

“However, all emergency services are working together on the scene and making sure the injured receive medical attention.”

Images broadcast on British television news channels showed large areas of the city center cordoned off while policemen dressed in forensic suits worked at the scene.

“Work is still being done to establish what happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” West Midlands police said.

“At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

More details are expected.

