Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready To Be Arrested, With No Advance Bail: Rhea’s Attorney | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Early today in the morning, the NCB – Office of Narcotics Control team along with the Mumbai Police had arrived at Rhea Chakraborty’s home to issue a subpoena, as she was expected to be present before officials for further investigation today. . The team left her residence and asked her to be at the NCB office at 10:30 for further questioning. Consequently, the actress contacted officials. Now, according to the latest developments, Rhea’s attorney, Satish Maneshinde, has issued a statement that the ‘Jalebi’ actress is ready for arrest.

According to an ANI report, Rhea’s lawyer stated: “#RheaChakraborty is ready to be arrested because it is a witch hunt. If loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not come close to no court. ” for an advance bond in all cases imposed by the Bihar Police with CBI, ED and NCB.



Mumbai: Dipesh Sawant and Abdul Basit Parihar are taken to court by officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).… Https://t.co/t2XF2yh7VL & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1599365708000

Meanwhile, officials from the Office of Narcotics Control (OCN) are taking Dipesh Sawant and Abdul Basit Parihar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic helper, to court after a medical examination. Also Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Showik and Samuel have been on remand in NCB custody until September 9, and they are expected to be presented in court today.