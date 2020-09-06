India Top Headlines

Opposition plans joint offensive against the government in Parliament | India News

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties are planning a joint offensive against the government to corner it in Parliament on national security issues such as the border situation with China, the handling of the Covid pandemic, the economy, and GST compensation to states sources said.

Leaders of various opposition parties are expected to meet later this week to formulate a joint floor strategy in both houses of Parliament, they said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 amid Covid-induced changes to its procedures.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called a meeting of the party’s strategy group on September 8, the sources said.

Opposition leaders are interested in having various like-minded parties work closely together to take on the government in Parliament. This was expressed by Mamata Banerjee, head of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena, and Hemant Soren of JMM, in a recent meeting of non-NDA chief ministers with the president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, on JEE / NEET and GST issues.

The congressional strategy group has already met once and discussed the issues that will be raised during the session.

Top congressional leaders have also been asked to reach out to UPA allies and other like-minded parties to fight together against the government, both inside and outside Parliament.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien had previously said like-minded opposition parties will work together in Parliament and find common ground in public affairs.

There will be a lot of teamwork between those parties in Parliament, he had said.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said Sunday that consultations are underway for a joint opposition strategy.

CPI leader D Raja also said that meetings of opposition leaders will be held soon in this regard.

With tensions escalating in eastern Ladakh along the Royal Line of Control with China, the opposition will demand responses from the government on the issue.

The rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases will also be the subject of discussion. The opposition will also increase pressure in Parliament over the dispute over social media giant Facebook and accusations that it is soft on members of the ruling party when it comes to enforcing the rules of hate speech.

The holding of various examinations, including the NEET, will also be discussed in Parliament. The opposition has accused the government of risking the lives of students and young people by taking exams at a time when coronavirus cases are increasing every day.

Congress also intends to oppose ordinances issued by the government in the recent past.

The government has issued up to 11 ordinances. The whip of the head of Congress in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, who is also the coordinator of the strategy group, learned that he had told party leaders at the last strategy meeting about the merits and demerits of these ordinances, sources said. .

Opposition party leaders are likely to raise the issue of eliminating Question Time at this session. Officials have said there will be no question hour or billing from private members, and Zero Hour will be restricted.

Congressional leaders in both houses will write to the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha spokesperson to request the restoration of Question Time.

Congress, sources say, will demand short-lived discussions and call-to-attention motions on issues of Chinese aggression against India at the border, the economic slowdown and the collapse of GDP to record lows, unemployment and migrant problems, in addition of the GST concession. compensation to states and Facebook controversy.

Meanwhile, they are agitatedly preparing for the next session, which will be the first of its kind in Parliament’s history due to the unprecedented measures required by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While last-minute preparations are being made, including seating arrangements, security agencies are finalizing plans to allow entry for MPs, their support staff and the media.

The chambers of both houses and the different galleries will be used to seat the deputies.

Parliamentarians, their support staff, Parliament and security personnel, and the media will need to be tested for Covid-19 before the session, which will end on October 1 without interruption.

Except for the first day, the Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., authorities said.

The Monsoon session is likely to be suspended on the first day due to the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been the leader of both Houses.

In addition, Rajya Sabha members Amar Singh and MP Veerendra Kumar and Lok Sabha member H Vasanthakumar have died intersessionally.

The secretariats of both chambers have already issued nine-page guidelines that emphasize safety measures during the next session and urge members to wear masks, maintain a physical distance of six feet, and keep their hands clean.

Times of India