India Top Headlines

One man killed, seven wounded in Birmingham stabbings

BIRMINGHAM: One man was killed and seven people injured, two seriously, in a series of stabbings in the central England city of Birmingham early Sunday morning, police said.

“We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation after the events of last night,” West Midlands Police said.

“A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured.”

Police in Birmingham, in central England, said they were looking for a single suspect in connection with the series of stabbings. Victims of the attacks appeared to be randomly selected, police said, and the incidents did not target any community or appear to be gang-related.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were related to terrorism, but that the public should remain “very vigilant.”

West Midlands Police received reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center at approximately 12:30 am

“Several other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” they said in a statement.

The police cordons were in place Sunday morning at three separate locations in the city center: Hurst Street, Irving Street and Edmund Street.

A Reuters witness could see a knife next to a drain on Edmund Street.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the series of incidents in the Hurst Street area of ​​downtown appeared to be related, but the motivation was not yet understood.

A witness told the BBC that he saw “several people fighting with fists.”

The BBC said the cordon on Hurst Street was near the area known as the Gay Village in central Birmingham, where many people were sitting at outdoor tables eating and drinking.

Clock Several stabbed in ‘major incident’ in Birmingham: British police

Original source