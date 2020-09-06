NCB interrogates Rhea Chakraborty, CBI interrogates Sushant’s sister | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for six and a half hours on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug case linked to her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be summoned again Monday for questioning, an NCB official said.

On Sunday, the NCB also carried out a raid on Khar and seized prohibited narcotics. In another development, the NDPS court sent Dipesh Sawant (25), a resident of Chembur, a manager of the Rajput home, who was also arrested in the drug case, into the custody of NCB until 9 September.

MA Jain, deputy director of NCB, said they seized 590 g of hashish, 0.6 g of LSD leaves, 304 g of marijuana, including imported joints and capsules, more than Rs 1.9 lakh in cash and Indonesian Rs 5,000 in the raid.

The seizure came after the NCB questioned Anuj Keshwani. “His name had come up during Kaizan Ebrahim’s interrogation. The amount of LSD that has been recovered is a commercial amount under the NDPS Act, ”said Jain.

NCB sources said Ebrahim had disclosed that Keshwani was his supplier of the contraband. When asked about Rea’s questioning and the outcome, Jain declined to comment on it.

In the morning, Sameer Wankhede, the NCB served a summons to Rhea at her residence in Santacruz. The sources said they questioned her based on the findings that the arrested people, including her brother Showik, had disclosed about supplying drugs and whether she ever used them.



So far, the OCN has arrested eight people: Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora Zaid Vilatra, Basit Parihar, Ebrahim, Samuel Miranda, Showik and Sawant. Sawant, in his ‘voluntary statement’ to NCB, had said that on March 17, as instructed by Showik, he went with Miranda to receive the delivery of 0.5 g of Bandra smuggled from Viltara.

Rhea’s attorney, Satish Maneshinde, issued a statement on her behalf, which read: “Rhea is ready to be arrested because this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not gone to any court to obtain advance bail in all the cases charged by the Bihar police now with CBI, ED and NCB. ”

In a related development, the CBI questioned Meetu Singh, the Rajput’s sister, on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Varun Singh said on Sunday that if Rhea cannot give full answers to investigating agencies, she is likely to be arrested.

Asked about Rhea’s family’s accusation of being defamed by the media, Singh said: “I don’t know if this defamation or any support. So far, there are three cases that have been recorded. So far no action has been taken before any court of law to prove why they are innocent, “he said.