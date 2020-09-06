Mumbai may develop herd immunity by December-January: TIFR report | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: A mathematical projection on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic prepared by the Tata Institute for Fundamental Research (TIFR) and presented to the BMC has said that by December of this year or January of next year, nearly 75% of the people who they live in slum pockets in the city and in 50% of non-slum pockets they would have antibodies.However, the model has not taken into account the threat of reinfection, which has emerged as a concern around the world in the last fifteen days.

The TIFR team has said the city should open 30% in September in terms of office assistance and capacity of transportation systems. This could be increased to 50% in October. “The city should open more gradually and be fully operational around November 1,” said Dr. Juneja. However, the rules of social distancing in public transport must be respected and hygiene measures such as the mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene and regular disinfection of surfaces in trains and workplaces must be followed.

Given the strong economic decline, there has been a demand to open Mumbai (as well as the rest of the country) soon. Therefore, the TIFR team studied various scenarios and found that the November 1 date would lead to the fewest hospitalizations and deaths.

The opening in mid-September, they said, could lead to a second wave of hospitalizations and an increase in critical cases in Mumbai, which reached a plateau when it comes to Covid cases in the May-June period.

Incidentally, the city recorded a higher than usual number of cases (1,737) on Saturday, mainly as a result of increased outings during the recently concluded 10-day Ganpati festival. According to the BMC update, the overall count for Mumbai is now 1,53,712, with 7,832 deaths.

“Our key observations are the second wave of hospitalizations and critical cases are much higher with the September 16 opening compared to the November 1 opening,” the TIFR report said.

Dr. Juneja said that projected hospitalizations increase from around 3,000 per day to a peak of around 4,200 per day with the September 16 opening, while the increase would be from around 1,600 per day to around 2,100 per day. with the opening of November 1. “Our conclusion, based on our simulations, is that the impact of the full opening of the economy on November 1 is easily manageable with the current medical infrastructure. Schools and universities that open in January do not lead to an excessive increase in infections, ”says the report.

The TIFR team partnered with the BMC to conduct the serosurveys of three districts in Mumbai. The first survey of its kind in July indicated that 57% of slums and 16% of pockets that are not slums had developed antibodies. The TIFR analysis of the second serosurvey will likely take place later this month.

The TIFR simulations suggest that around December 2020 and January 2021, it can be observed that the prevalence (fraction of the infected population) stabilizes near 75% in slums and 50% in non-slums. “This stabilization and high prevalence indicates that the city of Mumbai may have more or less reached herd immunity by then and that more new infections in the city will be substantially reduced,” the document adds.