LJP to meet in Bihar polls on Monday, party likely to continue at NDA in state | India News

NEW DELHI: Bihar’s leadership of the Lok Janshakti Party is scheduled to meet on Monday to map out its strategy for the upcoming state elections. Sources said LJP was unlikely to leave the NDA despite recent feud between the party and JD (U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Sunday, the party’s chief, Chirag Paswan, sent another letter to Kumar questioning the motive for the state government’s insinuations towards Dalits. “The government of Bihar has made the decision to provide a government job to a family member of any SC / ST who is killed. Several people from the SC / ST communities have spoken to me and asked if it will remain only as an announcement for the upcoming elections. They have regretted that several other promises made by the government have not been kept, “Chirag said in his letter.

He also demanded that the state government employ the families of the SC / STs who were killed during the 15 years of Kumar’s rule in one month.

Meanwhile, party sources said that LJP was in alliance with BJP in the Center and in Bihar even when JD (U) had broken with the saffron party. “We are with the BJP and it is up to him to decide his ally,” said a source, adding that the possibility of the party presenting candidates against JD (U) was remote.

There has been talk in political circles about LJP’s alleged opposition to Kumar leading the NDA in the polls. The party even ran large announcements earlier this week positioning Chirag as one who fights for the “pride of Bihari.”

Chirag has taken shots with Kumar on various issues in recent months, particularly on migrant workers and handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When Nitish Kumar first took over the state, he had promised that his government would guarantee reverse migration. But after so many years, the situation has not changed at all. We are fighting to restore the pride of Bihar and its people and to accelerate development, ”said a party leader.

Chirag has said that his party will publish its manifesto with the focus on ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ on the day the elections are notified.

