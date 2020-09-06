Karnataka: Congressional Leader Kavitha Reddy Apologizes For Attacking Actress Samyuktha Hegde | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: Congressional leader Kavitha Reddy, who allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 in a lake garden in the city, offered an unconditional apology on Sunday.“I have always opposed moral vigilance. I realize that my actions were interpreted as such. An argument ended in me reacting aggressively too, it was a mistake,” Reddy said in a tweet.“As a responsible citizen and progressive woman, I sincerely acknowledge and apologize to Samyuktha Hegde and his friends,” she added.

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found himself on the receiving end on Friday.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for hula-hooping in a sportswear park on the city’s Lake Agara.

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her as a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation into alleged drug ties with people from the Kannada film industry.