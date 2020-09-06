IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in season opener | Cricket news

Sports

NEW DELHI: After a long time, the IPL governing council finally announced on Sunday the schedule for the next 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to be held in the United Arab Emirates. The defending champions of the Mumbai Indians will kick off the season against the Chennai Super Kings with a highly successful opening match on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.After the first match of the tournament on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab, followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“IPL action will move to Sharjah on Tuesday September 22nd, where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings,” a press release stated.

There will be 10 double headers and the first match will start at 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM UAE time.

All matches for the night will start at 7:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM UAE time. In total, 24 matches will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the 2020 Dream11 IPL playoffs and final will be announced later.