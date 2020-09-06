India Top Headlines

From China to Russia, the race for the Covid vaccine pits spy against spy

WASHINGTON: Chinese intelligence hackers were intent on stealing coronavirus vaccine data, so they sought out what they believed would be an easy target. Rather than simply going after drug companies, they conducted a digital recognition at the University of North Carolina and other schools conducting cutting-edge research.

They weren’t the only spies on the job. Russia’s main intelligence service, the SVR, targeted vaccine research networks in the US, Canada, and Britain, espionage efforts that were first detected by a British spy agency monitoring cables from international fiber optics. Iran has also dramatically stepped up its attempts to steal information on vaccine research, and the United States has stepped up its own efforts to track down the espionage of its adversaries and shore up its defenses. In short, all the major spy services in the world are trying to find out what others are doing.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted one of the fastest peacetime mission changes in recent times for the world’s intelligence agencies, according to interviews with current and former intelligence officials and others who follow spy efforts. Almost all of America’s adversaries stepped up their attempts to steal American research, while Washington, in turn, has moved to protect universities and corporations. NATO intelligence, normally concerned about the movement of Russian tanks and terrorist cells, has expanded to scrutinize the Kremlin’s efforts to steal vaccine research as well, according to a Western official.

The contest is reminiscent of the space race, where the Soviet Union and the United States relied on their spy services to catch up when the other seemed likely to hit a milestone. But the timeline to help protect data on virus treatments is tightly packed.

China’s drive is complex. Its agents have also surreptitiously used WHO information to guide their vaccine piracy attempts, both in the United States and Europe, according to a current and former official familiar with intelligence. It was unclear how exactly China was using its influential position at the WHO to gather information on the work of vaccines around the world. The organization collects data on vaccines in development, and while much of it is eventually made public, Chinese hackers could have benefited from obtaining early information, according to a former Intel official.

US intelligence officials learned of China’s efforts in early February as the virus was taking hold in the US, according to current and former US officials. The CIA and other agencies closely follow China’s movements within international agencies, including the WHO. The intelligence conclusion helped push the White House toward the hard line it took in May on the WHO, according to the former intelligence official.

In addition to the University of North Carolina, Chinese hackers have also targeted other universities in the country, and some may have suffered breaches of their networks, US officials said. The United States also ordered China on July 22 to close its consulate in Houston, in part because Chinese agents had used it as an outpost to try to raid medical experts in the city, according to the FBI. So far, officials believe foreign spies have obtained little information from the US companies they were targeting: Gilead Sciences, Novavax and Moderna.

Britain’s electronic surveillance agency GCHQ was also learning about the Russian effort, announced in July, to gather intelligence on the research from the University of Oxford and its pharmaceutical partner, AstraZeneca. The Russians caught trying to obtain information about vaccines were part of the group known as Cozy Bear, a collection of hackers affiliated with SVR Cozy Bear was one of the hacking groups that in 2016 broke into Democratic computer servers.

No corporation or university has announced data thefts as a result of publicly identified hacking efforts. But some of the hacking attempts at least managed to penetrate defenses to enter computer networks, according to a US official. “It’s really a race against time for the good guys to find the vulnerabilities and fix them,” said Bryan S Ware. the deputy director of cybersecurity of the Agency for Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Security of the Department of Homeland Security. “The race is closer than ever.”

