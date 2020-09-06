Sports

England vs Australia live, 2nd T20I: Australia watches the series leveled | Cricket news

* England have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for a slow excessive rate in the first Q20I.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second Twenty20 international game between hosts England and Australia at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England lead the three-game series 1-0 after recording a thrilling two-run victory in the first T20I on Friday.

1st summary of T20I:

England beat Australia by two runs in a final ball thriller to win the Twenty20’s first international game in Southampton on Friday and go 1-0 up in a three-game series. Australia, in their first competitive match in nearly six months due to the coronavirus, were doing light work with a goal of 163, while captain Aaron Finch (46) and David Warner (58) posted 98 for the first wicket. But star hitter Steve Smith’s departure for just 18 sparked a meltdown that saw Australia lose four wickets for nine runs on 14 balls. Chris Jordan, in his 50th game at this level, conceded just four runs in the penultimate more than ended with Ashton Agar. A goal of 15 of six balls became five of one. But Marcus Stoinis, having hit Curran with a six early at the end, was unable to connect another six needed for a win or the four that would have tied the scores and pushed the game into a Super Over.

