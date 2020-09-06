India Top Headlines

Dissidents Jitin Prasada and Raj Babbar Outside Key Congressional Panel for UP 2022 Polls | India News

LUCK: Former MP Jitin Prasada and former head of the UP Congress committee Raj Babbar were not included in the four central committees announced by the party on Sunday taking into account the UP elections of 2022.

The two were among 23 high-ranking congressmen who wrote a letter last month to party chief Sonia Gandhi, directing their attention to uncertainties about leadership. Former MP RPN Singh is also among the prominent leaders of the state who were unable to attend these committees.

Singh is currently the AICC in charge of Orissa. The party’s general secretary, KC Venugopal, released the names of the members of the manifesto committee, disclosure committee, membership committee, and UP’s program implementation committee on Sunday. A senior official, however, said that the Raj Babbar and Jitin Prasada would receive important functions in the future.

In all, 27 high-ranking members of Congress were included in these committees. Salman Khursheed, former MP from Farrukhabad, former MP from Barabanki PL Punia, who is also former chairman of the ST / SC commission, party leader of the Congress legislature in the UP assembly, Aradhana Mishra and former journalist Supriya Shrinate, who contested Maharajganj’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is now the national spokesperson, are part of the manifesto committee for the upcoming state elections.

Former Rajya Sabha member and minister Pramod Tiwari, former Jhansi deputy Pradip Jain Aditya, Neta Imran Masood and Naseemuddin Sidiqui from Saharanpur, who have defected from the BSP, and two others are part of the disclosure committee.

All UPCC vice presidents are ex-officio members of this committee. The four-time Allahabad MLA Anugrah Narayan Singh along with other former MLAs Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Ajay Rai and Mohamad Muqeem are part of the membership committees. Kamal Kishore Commando, who was on Rajiv Gandhi’s security team, and emerged as a surprise winner from Bahraich in the 2014 LS polls, was also included in this committee.

Similarly, the program implementation committee includes former Rampur MP Noor Bano, former Bareilly MP Praveen Aron and seven other members. Raj Babbar, who lost to Fathehpur Sikri in the 2019 LS polls, downplayed his omission from these committees.

“The right people have been chosen for the right roles. I’m sure they will do well. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve gone UP, ”said Raj Babbar. Meanwhile, Jitin Prasada, who has also been in the news for reaching out to the Brahmin community, did not respond to TOI’s text or calls about the new development.

Times of India