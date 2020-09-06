‘Dawood Man’ Calls Maharashtra CM House, Increased Security | India News
MUMBAI: An unidentified man allegedly called Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra here, saying he was calling from Dubai on behalf of the fugitive underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim, a police officer said Sunday.
The caller called twice around 10:30 pm Saturday, after which police reinforced security at Thackeray’s bungalow located in the Kalanagar neighborhood, the official said.
“Someone called the ‘Matoshree’ phone number twice on Saturday night and said that Dawood Ibrahim wanted to speak to CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to CM,” the official said.
“The caller did not reveal his identity, he only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both calls were received around 10:30 pm,” he added.
Local police were subsequently informed of the calls, after which an additional security force was deployed outside the bungalow, the official said.
According to him, no case was registered in this regard.
Speaking to PTI, a senior police official said: “We are trying to verify if the calls we received were from Dubai or from somewhere else. The investigation is ongoing.”
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, meanwhile, dismissed reports that the caller threatened to blow up the prime minister’s residence.
“There was no threat of blowing up ‘Matoshree’,” he said.
“The police have been informed about the calls and are being investigated,” said the Shiv Sena leader.
The caller called twice around 10:30 pm Saturday, after which police reinforced security at Thackeray’s bungalow located in the Kalanagar neighborhood, the official said.
“Someone called the ‘Matoshree’ phone number twice on Saturday night and said that Dawood Ibrahim wanted to speak to CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to CM,” the official said.
“The caller did not reveal his identity, he only said that he was calling from Dubai on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim. Both calls were received around 10:30 pm,” he added.
Local police were subsequently informed of the calls, after which an additional security force was deployed outside the bungalow, the official said.
According to him, no case was registered in this regard.
Speaking to PTI, a senior police official said: “We are trying to verify if the calls we received were from Dubai or from somewhere else. The investigation is ongoing.”
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, meanwhile, dismissed reports that the caller threatened to blow up the prime minister’s residence.
“There was no threat of blowing up ‘Matoshree’,” he said.
“The police have been informed about the calls and are being investigated,” said the Shiv Sena leader.