Covid-19: 94,000 new cases on Sunday end the worst week of the pandemic | India News

NEW DELHI: Daily Covid-19 cases in India soared to another record on Sunday with more than 94,000 fresh infections, topping the country’s deadliest week of the pandemic.

More than 5.8 lakh of coronavirus cases were recorded during the week (Aug 31 to Sept 6), a 13% increase over the previous week (Aug 24 to 30), based on data collected from the state governments. This was the second consecutive week of double-digit growth in cases, as the week of August 24-30 had also seen a 13% increase.

For two weeks in mid-August, the weekly growth of Covid-19 cases in India had slowed to 4% -6%. The subsequent rise in cases to levels not seen in any other country during this pandemic coincides with a sharp increase in testing.

Deaths across the country in the past week crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time, to 7,050; on average, the virus claimed more than 1,000 lives each day. However, deaths were up just 1.7% during the previous week, compared with a growth of nearly 4% last week.

Meanwhile, with a total number of cases of almost 42 lakh, In dia became the second most affected country by the pandemic after the United States. While India had briefly overtaken Brazil, which ranked second, the day before, on Sunday, India’s count was nearly 75,000 higher than Brazil’s, which currently has an average of 30,00040,000 new cases every day.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported an addition of 23,350 new cases, bringing the national count for the day to 94,107, according to TOI data collected from the states. Maharashtra was one of 10 states / UT that reported their biggest single-day jump in cases on Sunday.

The others were UP (6,777 new cases), Odisha (3,810), Kerala (3,082), Punjab (1,946), MP (1,694), Gujarat (1,335), Rajasthan (1,593), J&K (1,316), and Himachal Pradesh (397) . Sunday’s death toll fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days to 994. The pool of active cases rose by more than 20,000 to almost 8.9 lakh while recoveries rose to more than 32.4 lakh. Andhra Pradesh reported 10,794 new Covid-19 cases and 70 deaths on Sunday. The Covid-19 count in the state was 4,98,125 and the death toll rose to 4,417, even as 11,915 patients were declared cured on Sunday.

