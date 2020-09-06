India Top Headlines

Court Removes Modi’s Name from Gujarat Riots Compensation Lawsuit | India News

AHMEDABAD: A court in the Sabarkantha district on Saturday removed Prime Minister Modi’s name from a lawsuit filed by a British family seeking Rs 23 crore as compensation for the murder of three of their relatives during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Modi was CM of the state at the time.

The plaintiff should have given reasonable grounds to charge Modi, the court said, adding that the removal of Modi’s name would not affect the plaintiffs’ claims for damages. In removing Modi’s name, the chief civil judge of the Prantij court, SK Gadhavi, said: “A simple reading of the lawsuit makes it more apparent that blunt accusations are being made against Defendant No. 1 (Modi), which which resulted in (sic) the incident in question … In my opinion, such reckless accusations without any basis, ie evidence, can hardly establish any nexus or help to raise a cause of action against Defendant No. 1. ”

Modi was named in the lawsuit along with 13 others by British citizens Imran and Shirin Dawood in 2004. They were seeking compensation for the deaths of their relatives Saeed Dawood, Shakeel Dawood and Mohammed Aswat, who were attacked near Prantij and killed on 28 September. February. 2002 while traveling from Jaipur to Navsari.

An application was filed asking the court to remove Modi’s name on the grounds that while the state can be held responsible for such an incident, Modi cannot be held personally responsible. It was argued that Modi’s name was added for no reason and that continuing his name was not necessary for the alleged criminal acts of other officers. He claimed that political accusations had been made against Modi, but that the Nanavati Commission had exonerated him.

