Chandrayaan-3 launch may take place in early 2021, mission will have no orbiter: Union minister | India News
NEW DELHI: Chandrayaan-3, India’s mission to Moon, is likely to launch in early 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.
However, unlike Chandrayaan-2, it will not have an orbiter, but will include a lander and a rover, he added.
After the Chandrayaan-2 crash landing in September last year, the Isro space agency had planned another mission to the Moon later this year.
However, the coronavirus pandemic and the blockade have affected several of Isro’s projects and have delayed missions such as Chandrayaan-3.
“As for Chandrayaan-3, the launch may now take place somewhere in early 2021. Chandrayaan-3 will be a repeat mission of Chandrayaan-2 and will include a Lander and Rover similar to that of Chandrayaan-2, but not it will have an orbiter, “said a statement quoting Singh.
Planned to land at the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 of last year. However, the Vikram lander landed hard on September 7, shattering India’s dream of becoming the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface on its first attempt.
The mission orbiter is working fine and has been sending data.
Singh, who is the Minister of State for the Space Department, said that Chandrayaan-1, Isro’s inaugural mission to the Moon launched in 2008, has sent images showing that landThe satellite may be rusting along the poles.
“The sign of this finding is that, although the surface of the Moon is known to have iron-rich rocks, the presence of water and oxygen, which are the two elements necessary to interact with iron to create oxide, is not known,” he said.
Scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) say this could be because Earth’s own atmosphere is helping, which, in other words, means that Earth’s atmosphere could also be protecting the Earth. Luna, according to the statement.
“Therefore, the Chandrayaan-1 Moon data indicate that the Moon’s poles harbor water, this is what scientists are trying to figure out,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, preparations continue for India’s first human space mission, Gaganyaan, he added. Training processes and other procedures are also underway.
“Limitations due to the Covid pandemic led to some disruptions in Gaganyaan’s plan, but efforts are being made to stick to the timeline around 2022,” the minister said.
