Car driver fined 11,000 rupees for blocking ambulance in Mysuru | Mysuru News

MYSURU: A car driver who failed to yield to an ambulance carrying an 85-year-old man who suffered a heart attack and subsequently died was fined 11,000 rupees in Mysuru on Saturday.

Mysuru City Police (Traffic) Assistant Commissioner SN Sandesh Kumar said the driver, Jayanth, a Hassan resident, was fined Rs 10,000 for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and Rs 1,000 extra for dangerous driving. “It has been sanctioned under the provisions of the 2019 Motor Vehicle Act (amendment),” Kumar said.

On August 22, Chikkamagaluru resident Chandrashekar Acharya, 85, suffered a heart attack and was on his way to a multi-specialty hospital in Mysuru in an ambulance. Leaving Chikkamagaluru, Kishore, the driver, arrived at Belavadi Junction on Hunsur Road in Mysuru around 8:30 pm, where he found that the road was blocked by a car driven by Jayanth.

Although the ambulance sirens were blasting and Kishore repeatedly pressed the horn, Jayanth refused to move the car. Jayanth parked it on the other side of the road, blocking the road near Hootagalli. Kishore was forced to get out of the ambulance and implore Jayanth to make way for him, but to no avail. In fact, Jayanth refused to move the car even when the patient’s relatives pleaded with him. The discussion lasted for 15 minutes, and when the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Acharya was declared “dead on arrival”. Doctors told family members that the time lost to bring him could have cost him his life.

