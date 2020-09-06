Can Suresh Raina come back for IPL? BCCI is not sure | Cricket news

Sports

MUMBAI: Can Suresh Raina, the second top scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), return to the tournament in Dubai that he left before it started, stating “personal reasons”?The answer to that has now become a multi-layered puzzle, a kind of hippora that the BCCI is grappling with right now.

The Board must consider, from all possible aspects, a basic question: “Why did Suresh Raina return from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp?” – if you intend to find an answer as to whether you can return.

Raina told a leading magazine that she didn’t find the CSK bubble safe. “When the bio-bubble is not safe, how do you risk it? I have a family with two young children and elderly parents,” he said Wednesday.

On Friday, he told a news agency: “It was a personal reason and I had to go back for my family,” referring to the unfortunate and violent incident in Pathankot that greatly affected his family.

On both occasions, Raina denied that she had returned because there was a break with CSK captain MS Dhoni. “What the BCCI will have to do is assess what exactly the reasons were. If it is her family, it is her personal reason. If it was a break with MS (Dhoni), then it is an internal problem of the CSK.

If there is any other reason that the Board does not yet know about, it is something the BCCI would like to consider as well, to be sure.

The Board is not sure whether Raina has sought advice, which is important in today’s times, especially under such extreme pressure that professionals have to go through.

Until then, the BCCI is unlikely to allow him to return.