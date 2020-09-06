Sports

Buttler stars England beat Australia by 6 wickets to win the T20 series | Cricket news

SOUTHAMPTON: Jos Buttler made a spectacular 77 no out as England beat Australia by six wickets in a series win in the second Twenty20 international game in Southampton on Sunday.

The victory saw England go unbeatable 2-0 in a three-game match.

England, with 158 points to win, finished 158-4 with seven balls to spare.

They needed 18 in the final two overs, and Australia failed to score 19 in two overs in a dramatic two-run loss in Game 1 on Friday.

But England got there with five balls from Adam Zampa, with Moeen Ali hitting a six and a four in successive deliveries of the leg-spinner.

Buttler finished the game with six in a row against Zampa.

He faced just 54 balls, including eight fours and two sixes with Buttler’s highest score this inning in a T20 international match, topping his 73 away against Sri Lanka in Southampton four years ago.

The victory was shaped by England’s attack, which held Australia to a modest 157-7 after the tourists won the draw.

Jofra Archer had David Warner trapped behind for a third ball and Australia was 89-5 with seven overs to go before a late play gave them a ray of hope.

England saw Jonny Bairstow lead Mitchell Starc for two fours before quickly landing to the left arm in a strange way when, swinging with a jerk, he knocked over the stumps with his bat and was slammed out of the window by 19.

But Buttler drove on sideman Kane Richardson for six and fit Dawid Malan hit two fours on successive deliveries from spinner Glenn Maxwell.

And when Ashton Agar’s left arm spinner came on, Buttler deftly swept it in reverse for four.

Pat Cummins was called to attack, but left-hander Malan pushed him over extra cover for an excellent four before Buttler pushed him to another limit.

An 87 save ended when Malan holed 42 from Agar, but Buttler continued to manipulate the field.

England, who have battled for Powerplay wickets, got off to a sensational start after missing the pitch when speedy pitcher Archer had the dangerous Warner trapped behind for nothing.

Warner immediately checked, but replays confirmed that he had put the ball on with gloves and Australia was nothing to one.

Australia was 3-2 in the second round, after left-hander Alex Carey, promoted to number three in place of star hitter Steve Smith, gave himself room to drive, but only outscored Mark Wood, like Archer in a World Cup. From 50 onwards he quickly beat a bowler, to goalie Buttler.

Archer, topping speeds of 91 mph, was pulled from the attack after a wicket spell for eight runs in two overs.

Smith, at number four, took out Tom Curran for six.

But Smith was left without a 10 by England captain Eoin Morgan’s direct hit to the armpit from midfield with only one stump to aim for.

The series concludes in Southampton on Tuesday.

