Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Apple iPhone 12 Pro may have this iPad Pro feature – Mobiles News

India Top Headlines

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro will be equipped with the same LiDAR depth camera lens found on this year’s iPad Pro, according to a report by Fast Company. The report quotes people with knowledge of the company’s plans.

The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to use Sony’s technology specifically in the iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max. “Manufactured by Sony, this lidar system uses pulses of light to accurately measure the distances of objects from the camera lens,” the report says.

With the help of the LiDAR lens, Apple hopes to have more accurate autofocus and a clearer distinction between background and foreground, which will help improve portrait mode shots. The depth camera is also supposed to help AR applications place “digital objects in real environments more realistically,” the report says. Apple introduced this technology in the 2020 iPad Pro released in April this year.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in October. According to previous reports, the iPhone 12 Pro will offer a ProMotion screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a 3x rear camera zoom, and an improved Face ID. This has been claimed by Max Weinbach, who revealed it to EveryThingApple Pro.

The report further states that the iPhone 12 Pro model will come in two screen sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Both are expected to offer the 120Hz refresh rate as seen on the Pad Pro. The report claims that the display will be able to change dynamically to save battery as required. To cope with all this power consumption, the iPhone 12 Pro is also expected to house a large 4400 mAh battery.

An earlier Bloomberg report states that Apple is preparing to redesign its flagship iPhone models “as part of a major fall update.” This year’s iPhones may come with a reduced notch. “Apple is investigating the removal of the cutout at the top of the screen for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors in future designs, and is likely to reduce that notch in size with this year’s models,” the report says.

