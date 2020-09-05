Sports

Will 3 outgoing selectors be left to choose team for the Australia tour? 23-25 ​​member squad expected | Cricket news

NEW DELHI: The three outgoing selectors, Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape and Sarandeep Singh, are likely to stick around at least until the giant team from India is announced for the end-of-year tour of Australia, mainly to ensure continuity.

Gandhi, Paranjape and Singh will complete their four-year terms (three plus one) on September 30, but the BCCI is unlikely to interview aspiring candidates anytime soon and will persist on the existing committee instead.

The PTI can confirm that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Madan Lal (director), Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik, has not yet received any direction from the Board regarding conducting interviews for the three future positions. vacancies.

“Yes, the CAC has not received any notice as of now. Obviously the COVID-19 shutdown has disrupted all plans and now, the focus is on the IPL. Also, there is no national cricket at the moment,” a senior BCCI official told PTI under conditions of anonymity.

There is a school of thought within BCCI that at the moment, with the start of the IPL, it is best that the three outgoing panel members stay at least until the Indian team for the Australia tour is announced.

The team will be announced between the second and third week of October.

“If you look, MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were replaced in March 2020 and not September 2019. There is absolutely no harm if Devang, Jatin and Sarandeep help Sunil and Harvinder for the Australia series and they can be the England series .

“They have covered domestic cricket extensively and have a clear idea about the strength of the bank,” added the source.

The Supreme Court hearing on the BCCI’s petition for a cooling off period waiver for President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah is another factor.

The announcement of new selectors occurs conventionally during the AGM as the selection panel is a subcommittee of the BCCI.

23-25 ​​members playing on the team for the Australia tour

Given safety and health concerns, the BCCI is likely to send an extended play team to Australia, whose strength will be between 23 and 25.

“It stands to reason that at least 23-25 ​​players are transported like Pakistan and the West Indies did in England.

“There is no need to call in the net pitchers from outside and if the India A players also go, it would help us to have a first-class four-day match simulation in bio-bubble,” said a BCCI official. development, he told PTI.

There is a possibility that the support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, as well as players who will not be part of the IPL play-offs, will arrive in Australia directly at the end of October or the first week of November, with others they join the bubble after finishing their IPL commitments.

