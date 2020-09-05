This is the amount of money that the parents of the Amazon CEO gave to start their first business – Latest News
Bezos was so unsure about the operation of the business that he told his parents that it was “very likely that they would lose their entire investment in the company.” While Bezos was initially supported by his parents, his mother remained skeptical, telling him “don’t quit your job” and asking if “you can do this on weekends and nights.”
Not only his parents, but Bezos also mentioned in the interview that there was little chance of building a successful company. “I thought there was a 30% chance that we could build a successful company,” Bezos said in that interview. “I never thought we would build what Amazon has become, and I’m most amazed on the planet.”
For the uninitiated, Bezos had a stable, ‘secure’ job at a hedge fund in New York. However, he put that down and moved to Seattle to start Amazon from his garage. What started as an online book sales venue, at a time when the internet was largely unknown, which was supposed to compete with companies like Barnes and Noble has grown into the world’s largest e-commerce platform.
