This is the amount of money that the parents of the Amazon CEO gave to start their first business – Latest News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been the richest man in the world for quite some time and his fortune has grown dramatically in the last six months. His estimated personal wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is close to $ 194 billion. Bezos established Amazon in 1994 as an online bookselling platform and has grown into this giant ever since. However, when he created Amazon, his parents gave him the initial push in the form of cash. Bezos, according to a CNBC report, citing an old KING-TVs Evening Magazine interview, received $ 245,573 from his parents to start Amazon.

Bezos was so unsure about the operation of the business that he told his parents that it was “very likely that they would lose their entire investment in the company.” While Bezos was initially supported by his parents, his mother remained skeptical, telling him “don’t quit your job” and asking if “you can do this on weekends and nights.”

Not only his parents, but Bezos also mentioned in the interview that there was little chance of building a successful company. “I thought there was a 30% chance that we could build a successful company,” Bezos said in that interview. “I never thought we would build what Amazon has become, and I’m most amazed on the planet.”

For the uninitiated, Bezos had a stable, ‘secure’ job at a hedge fund in New York. However, he put that down and moved to Seattle to start Amazon from his garage. What started as an online book sales venue, at a time when the internet was largely unknown, which was supposed to compete with companies like Barnes and Noble has grown into the world’s largest e-commerce platform.

