There is no restriction or prohibition to fill government positions, clarifies the Ministry of Finance | India News

CLARIFICATION: There is no restriction or prohibition to fill positions in the government of India. Normal contracts through… https://t.co/3eA4YvpYJo – Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) 1599304601000

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry said on Saturday that there are no restrictions or ban on filling posts in the Indian government and that normal recruitment will continue as usual without any restraint.The ministry’s clarification came after reports indicated that the government had asked all ministries to review consultant appointments, reduce functions and ban the use of imported paper for printing as part of measures to streamline non-spending expenditures. priority.In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said the order issued by the spending department on Friday deals with the internal procedure for creating jobs and in no way affects or restricts hiring.

On Friday, the Ministry of Finance had issued the instructions on spending management with a view to improving the quality of public spending, containing non-development-related spending and ensuring the availability of adequate resources for critical priority schemes, the department said. of expenses.

Regarding administrative expenses, the expenses department, under the Finance Ministry, said that books, publications and documents on imported paper will not be printed or published, except when printing is done abroad by Indian missions.

It called on all ministries / departments to carry out a review of the individual consultants appointed by them in accordance with the provisions of the General Financial Rules (GFR) and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum requirement.

“Proper economics can be observed in determining consultant fees and care must be taken that such fees are not disproportionate to the quality and quantity of work that the consultants will perform,” he added.

Regarding the new positions, he said that the creation of new positions will be prohibited except with the approval of the expense department.

“If any position has been created after July 1, 2020, with delegated powers or authority, without the approval of the expense department and has not yet been filled, the positions will not be filled. If it is considered absolutely essential to fill them, proposals will be you can send it to the expense department for approval, “he added.

“In the context of the current fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on government resources, there is a need for greater economy and rationalization of non-priority expenditures, while protecting and preserving priority expenditures,” the department said in a memorandum of the office.