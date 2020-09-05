India Top Headlines

Supreme Court Rejects 6-State Review Petition on NEET, JEE (Main) | India News

NEW DELHI: One of the first steps agreed at a meeting chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with top ministers from seven non-BJP states failed on Friday when the Supreme Court rejected a request from cabinet ministers from six states to stop NEET-UG and JEE (Main) during the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Dhananjay Mahapatra.

Agreeing with Gandhi that the tests at the time of Covid-19 were inappropriate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had summoned other CMs to approach the supreme court with a petition requesting the revision of the order of August 17 of the SC that dismissed the PILs that sought the cancellation / postponement of the two. exams, which are the key to admission to engineering and medicine courses at various universities.

The joint petition was submitted by West Bengal Minister of Labor and Law Maloy Ghatak, Jharkhand Minister of Finance Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Minister of Health Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education Uday R Samant. .

A bench of judges Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari accepted the request of the ministers along with similar allegations. It found that none of the six ministers nor the other petitioners were part of the dismissed petition. The court first decided to allow them to file petitions for review and then dismissed them in court.

The court said in its order: “We have carefully reviewed the petitions for review and related documents. We find no merit in the requests for review. ”

The ministers had requested the review of the August 17 order from a court of judges Arun Mishra (now retired), Gavai and Murari, who had dismissed the PILs seeking the postponement / cancellation of NEET-UG and JEE (Main) based on the pandemic. With Attorney General Tushar Mehta assuring the court that the National Testing Agency had taken every precaution to protect students from infection, the SC had said that the exams could not be canceled because “life must go on.”

In the petition for review, filed through attorney Sunil Fenandes, it was argued that when the health risk of more than 25 lakh of students, who would appear for both exams, was more than real due to the increasing number of Covid cases -19, the SC could not have dismissed the petitions without listening to the States through an order that was “cryptic, non-verbal, did not discuss and much less enumerate the various aspects and complexities involved in a matter of this magnitude and complexity.” .

