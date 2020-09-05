India Top Headlines

State Ease of Doing Business Ranking: Andhra Pradesh Retains First Place

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh has maintained the top position in the ranking of the 2019 state business reform action plan, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh came in second, replacing Telangana, the ministry added.

The exercise aims to unleash competition among states to improve the business climate in order to attract national and global investors.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labor regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and one-stop-shop system.

The Department of Internal Trade and Industry Promotion (DPIIT) conducts the exercise for all states / UT within the framework of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

In the latest ranking published in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh topped the list, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

