Some OnePlus users are upset after they were forced to install the OnePlus Buds app – Latest news
“I have no interest in buying OnePlus Buds, but I have this application that I cannot uninstall or disable. For a while, OnePlus was advertised for bloat-free software, but after Netflix, Facebook, now this? Clearly, there is a change in strategy that I do not agree with, and many others do not. I hope you listen, I hope you listen to us, your customers. But if that doesn’t happen I’ll just jump ship, ”wrote one user in his review of the OnePlus EarBuds app on Google Play.
Many users were also unhappy with the way OnePlus installed the app. The app was installed in the background as part of an update and users had no control over it.
So what does this app do? According to the description, “The interaction between OnePlus smartphones and true wireless headphones is tied to various system settings. To ensure a seamless experience, OnePlus pre-installed the OnePlus Pods app (now renamed “OnePlus Buds”) in the latest stable updates for OnePlus 6 and above devices. ”
While this app may make sense to someone who has bought the OnePlus Buds, it is of no use to people who use a OnePlus phone but don’t have the new earbuds.
While most smart accessories like smartwatch and headphones come with a companion app, most brands allow people to install the app separately and not force it. Also, even if the app comes pre-installed, users can remove it. For example, Apple allows users to uninstall the Watch app on iPhone.
