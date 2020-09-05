India Top Headlines

SIAM: Many automotive companies move their facilities out of China to hedge geopolitical risks: SIAM

NEW DELHI: Many companies in China are relocating or installing plants in other countries to cover geopolitical risks and car and the components sector must bring in those investments or link with them to produce in India, the newly elected president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Kenichi Ayukawa, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the annual session of the Car The Indian Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) Ayukawa, who is also the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, also said that he would make efforts to organize some business exploration meetings with Japanese manufacturers to boost manufacturing in India. .

These similar steps could also be taken with South Korea, the US, and European countries, while asking component manufacturers to seek “maximum localization of internal parts and raw material in line with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or the India’s independent push.

“There is an opportunity in adversity. Many companies in China are relocating or installing plants in other countries to hedge geopolitical risk. We should either bring those investments to India or join them to produce in India,” Ayukawa said.

He further said: “I will make efforts to organize some commercial exploration meetings with manufacturers in Japan to increase Make in India. Similarly, we could do it with other countries such as Europe, Korea or the United States.”

Stating that the challenges continue, Ayukawa asked the components industry to increase production while taking care of the health and safety of employees in these difficult times.

“You have to deliver the components as required by the customers,” he said, adding that doing so can be difficult amid lockdown changes and “requires a good amount of oversight and detail from senior management.”

He also exhorted the component industry to take extreme care of quality and safety these days.

“Due to social distancing regulations and the implementation of standard operating procedures, some steps may be missed in some processes. These could lead to quality issues or safety hazards. There is no compromise on quality and safety.” said Madoka.

Stating that SIAM’s sourcing group has identified four categories of components: electronics, some grades of steel, tools and electric vehicle components, where imports must be converted to local, he said: “We ask you (component manufacturers) They take leadership and take responsibility for locating these components. ”

“If we are able to achieve this, India will also be very powerful for exports. If it can produce fans and PPE in two months, I am sure it can achieve car component localization as well, “said Madoka.

It sought support from the government to bring incentive schemes linked to production for exports in the car sector, GST reduction and scrapping incentive scheme for domestic demand.

