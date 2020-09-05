India Top Headlines

Ongoing investigation after families allege 5 men abducted by China’s PLA in Arunachal News from India

ITNAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh police launched an investigation following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the China-India border, were allegedly abducted by the Chinese military, said a senior official on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred Friday in the Nacho area of ​​the district, their families said.

Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and reported it to the police.

“I sent the officer in charge of the Nacho police station to the area to verify the facts and ordered him to report immediately. However, the report will be available only on Sunday morning,” said Police Superintendent Taru Gussar.

The alleged abductees have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. They all belong to the Tagin community.

Relatives living in the Daporijo district headquarters said that some of their relatives had gone to Nacho on Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian army.

Nacho is about 120 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The families urged the authorities to take steps to bring them back.

The military could not be reached for comment.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said an adequate response should be given to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the incident.

Five people from the Upper Subansiri district of our state, Arunachal Pradesh, have reportedly been abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A few months earlier, a similar incident occurred. An appropriate response must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia, tweeted.

In March, the PLA abducted a 21-year-old man in the Asapila sector, near the McMahon line.

While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was kidnapped at gunpoint, his family had said.

After 19 days in captivity, the young man was released by the Chinese army.

Original source