Oilseeds push kharif planting to a record | India News

NEW DELHI: Rice acreage could bring the total area planted to Kharif (summer crops) to an all-time high, but it is oilseed coverage that reported the largest percentage increase this year, an encouraging sign for India, It has to spend more than Rs 70,000 crore annually on importing edible oil to meet domestic demand.Almost a 12% increase in oilseed acreage this season, as on Friday, can be attributed to a good increase in its minimum support price (MSP) and better acquisition of last season’s products during the first few months. of the pandemic phase of Covid-19.The five oilseeds sown in summer: Niger (increase of Rs 755 per quintal), Sesame (increase of Rs 370 per quintal), Sunflower (increase of Rs 235 per quintal), Peanuts (increase of Rs 185 per quintal) and Soybeans ( increase of Rs 170 per quintal) – had experienced a much larger increase in their respective MSP than rice (53 rupees per quintal increase) when the Ministry of Agriculture announced minimum prices to support Kharif crops at the beginning of the season of sowing in June.Although nearly 20 lakh hectares of cultivated area are estimated to be affected by flooding this year in 14 states due to higher-than-normal rains in the country, the total acreage is still larger than last year’s planted acreage even after deducting the flood. affected growing areas from your count.States that shared exact figures for their respective flood-affected growing areas with the Center as of last week include Karnataka (3.49 lakh hectares), Assam (2.65 LH), Odisha (2.54 LH), Uttar Pradesh (1 LH) , Andhra Pradesh. (19,907 hectares) and Chhattisgarh (2,146 hectares). Details are still awaited from other flood-affected states such as Bihar, West Bengal and Kerala.The increases in the MSPs of Niger and Sesamum were the highest among the 17 crops whose price support was announced in June, a clear signal for farmers to bet on planting such oilseeds that have the potential to lower utility bills. import from India in sync with the country’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat. ‘ target.

Sown area figures for all Kharif crops, released by the agriculture ministry on Friday, show that 12 states reported a larger acreage of oilseeds this season compared to the corresponding period last year with farmers in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. , Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka taking the lead.

“Timely pre-placement of inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, machinery and credit) by the government has made possible great coverage of Kharif’s crops even during the shutdown,” said Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Take, referring to the record area sown of 1,095 lakh hectares, on Friday.