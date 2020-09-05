Mumbai Indians: IPL 13: Mumbai Indians Introduce NBA-Style “Smart Ring” to Fight Covid-19 | Cricket news

Sports

NEW DELHI: The defending champions of the Mumbai Indians have taken their Covid-19 precautionary protocol to the next level with the introduction of a special ‘smart ring’. The ring is a personal health monitoring device to be worn by all team members present in Abu Dhabi for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).While the BCCI has already provided teams with a bluetooth contact tracing device and asked them to fill out a daily fitness form via a health app, the Mumbai Indians administration has further strengthened its network of safety with the introduction of the ring. It is done in an attempt to mitigate the silent spread of the virus by marking the possible appearance of symptoms.

In statements to ANI, informed sources shed light on the way the ring works.

“The ring collects a person’s vital data (heart rate, heart rate variation, respiratory rate and body temperature, among other details) and then marks any irregular trends in advance so that asymptomatic signs can be detected and treated as soon as possible The ring monitors the person’s pulse, movements and temperature to present a complete picture, which helps in daily analysis. The NBA (National Basketball Association) has made use of a similar ring health device. ” the source said.

Mumbai Indians are known to be at the top of their game when it comes to setting the trend in club sports culture and they have continued to maintain the high level of operational excellence.

In fact, when many clubs were working on how to put together the Covid-19 protocols after the BCCI officially announced that the IPL would be played in the UAE, it emerged that the Mumbai Indians not only prepared their own bio-bubble, but that the remote station players also called in as soon as possible to prepare them for the tournament.

The players went through the franchise’s mandatory 14-day quarantine, multiple Covid-19 tests, and were also part of a short camp at Navi Mumbai. The images from MI’s trip to the UAE created a very positive impression on how preparations were for the first Indian sporting event in the coronavirus era.

“We were all covered from head to toe, with PPE, a mask, a face shield and up to three pairs of gloves. It was absolutely difficult to recognize the person next to you. Quite an experience, but we realized how necessary it was for our own safety. “We have families here and there cannot be a safer place than the Mumbai Indian camp. It shows how much MI management has invested in the health and safety of their players and staff,” said one player.

Mumbai Indians also recently unveiled a huge 15,000 square foot team room, recreation center with players, families and staff enjoying multiple play areas, live band. Additionally, the team has also created its own 10,000 square foot gym, away from the hotel gym, for the exclusive 24×7 use of the MI family.