Madhya Pradesh: Dead man fighting? Police name man killed for 20 years in FIR | Bhopal News

BHOPAL: Twenty years after his death, a man in the Chattarpur district has been resurrected – in police records – as a defendant in a fight in June this year.

Hardas Ahirwar, who lived in the village of Jhamtuli, about 18 km from Khajuraho, has been booked under sections 323 (willfully causing harm), 294 (abuse) and 506 (threat of murder) of the IPC. Police say they appointed him to the FIR on the basis of a written complaint from some villagers.

In June, the police responded to reports of a fight over alleged sexual abuse in Jhamtuli. A large crowd gathered at the Selone police post and demanded an FIR, naming 50 people as defendants. The police registered an FIR against five of them, including Ahirwar.

His widow Lalli and his son Bisla Ahirwar were stunned when they found out. “We informed the police that he died 20 years ago. How can a dead man be involved in a crime? Selone chowky’s officer in charge, Mohan Singh, said: “About 200-250 people had gathered. An application naming 50 defendants was handed over to the police.

As it was not a case of riot, we registered a case against five people ”.

A few days ago, when the police went to town, they found out about the dead man, Singh said, adding that they obtained his death certificate from the local panchayat.

Khajuraho Subdivision Police Officer Manmohan Singh Baghel said: “No name has been removed from the FIR. It is a matter of research. We have a probe. ”

