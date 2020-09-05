ipl 2020: The IPL-13 schedule will be released on Sunday: Brijesh Patel | Cricket news

Sports

DUBAI: The long-awaited schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released on Sunday, President Brijesh Patel said on Saturday.The 2020 IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 and fans have been eagerly awaiting the schedule for the dates when their favorite teams will be seen in action.Asked about the schedule, Patel told ANI: “The schedule will be released tomorrow.”

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates at three venues: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

All teams have already arrived in the UAE to participate in the tournament and are currently in training. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the last team to start training as they finally stepped onto the field on Friday after their third round of Covid-19 testing.

Last week, the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 staff members, including two players, had tested positive for Covid-19. However, the board had not specified which team had how many confirmed cases. The identities of the players and staff were also not disclosed.

“13 staff members have tested positive, of which two are players. All affected staff as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” he had said. the BCCI in an official statement.