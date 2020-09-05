Indian Army Rescues Lost Chinese Citizens in Sikkim | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army rescued three Chinese citizens who had been lost in North Sikkim and provided them with medical assistance and food before helping them find the right course to their destination.On September 3, three Chinese nationals were reportedly lost in the Plateau area of ​​northern Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet with freezing temperatures.

The three people received medical assistance, oxygen and some food before receiving the correct instructions to reach their destination.

This incident in Sikkim came to light on Saturday along with reports that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) kidnapped several people in Arunachal Pradesh.

Relatives of the five people who have been missing since they went hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district have registered their complaints and the investigation is underway in Arunachal Pradesh.