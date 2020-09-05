Indian Agencies Obtain Document From Pak “Certifying” Hizbul Chief Salahuddin As “Bona Fide” ISI Official | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough in its efforts to lock Pakistan’s state agencies into their terror-fueling “proxies” in Jammu and Kashmir, India’s security system is holding a recent document issued by the Directorate of Intelligence, Islamabad “certifying” Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, aka Syed Salahuddin, head of the banned terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, as its “bona fide officer” that he is “working with ISI.”The letter, issued on behalf of Director / Commander Wajahat Ali Khan, states that “Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ameer Hizbul Mujahideen, is certified to be working with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Islamabad. He is an official in good faith of this department ”. Sharing details of the vehicle used by Salahuddin, the letter indicates that “he is authorized for security reasons and should not be stopped unnecessarily.”

This certificate, whose copy has been accessed by TOI, is valid until December 31, 2020.

Salahuddin, in addition to leading Hizbul Mujahideen, a designated terrorist group in the US and India, also heads the United Jihad Council (UJC), a group of terrorist groups that includes Lasker-e-Toiba and Jaish-e- Mohammad outlawed by the UNSC. He had admitted in an interview in 2012 that he “fought Pakistan’s war in Kashmir.”

On Saturday, Indian army officers, at a press conference in Baramulla (J&K), said that Hizbul Mujahideen was trying to reestablish its base in northern Kashmir.

Indian agencies are delighted with what they call “clear evidence of ISI’s ties to banned terrorist groups responsible for various attacks in India” and feel that the disclosure will strengthen the case to move Pakistan to the Action Group’s ‘blacklist’. International Finance (GAFI). . Pakistan, which is currently on the FATF ‘gray list’, was given a four-month window in February to comply with the 27-point Action Plan to curb terrorist financing and money laundering. This deadline has been extended due to the pandemic and the next review is due to take place on September 14, followed by the FATF plenary in October.

The success of the Indian security agencies also shows that the so-called counter-terrorism measures that Pakistan recently took under tremendous pressure were a hoax aimed at avoiding financial sanctions at the FATF. The evasion included the passage of some FATF-related laws and the issuance of a Regulatory Regulatory Order (SRO, August 18) that apparently imposes restrictions on 88 individuals and entities affiliated with extremist groups under the sanctions of the UNSC. Pakistan is estimated to be home to around 130 UNSC-sanctioned terrorists.

Significantly, the upcoming FATF review of the state of Pakistan comes in the context of the banking trail uncovered by the NIA of money transfers made by Pakistan-based Jaish agents to a key perpetrator of the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF staff members.

Additionally, ED filed a charge sheet against Salahuddin and 11 others in a terrorist financing case. ED has also requested the confiscation of HM’s seized assets.

As previously reported by TOI, the NIA charge sheet filed last month cites deposit vouchers for five cash transfers, totaling Rs 10 lakh, made by Jaish into the defendant Mohammad Umar Farooq’s two bank accounts at Allied Bank. , Khyber Agency and Meezan Bank, Peshawar, days before the attack. Of this, 5 lakh rupees was sent to Kashmir via the Hawala route and used to manufacture the car bomb. An official here said that the banking trace found by the NIA establishes how the Pakistani banking system was complicit in financing the perpetrators.

China has been Pakistan’s main sponsor at the FATF. As three votes are required in the FATF to avoid blacklists, Beijing, in collusion with Malaysia and Turkey, has been blocking Pakistan’s blacklists. One of the key agendas of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s recent visit to Beijing was seeking China’s support before the FATF review.

However, as Pakistan’s ties to terrorist groups are back under international scrutiny, China may be forced to redouble its efforts to save it.

Pakistan is under international pressure and the United States is investigating the role of Pakistani citizens in activities linked to the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. The US-backed Kurdish Democratic Forces (KDF) reportedly handed over a list of 29 Pakistanis they are holding captive who were fighting for the Islamic State in Syria.

Germany recently rejected a Pakistani request to supply a German air independent propulsion system (AIP) for its submarines.

Pakistan is actively involved in supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan. In March 2020, ISI, in collaboration with its representatives, Haqqani Network and LeT, carried out a terrorist attack against a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul, killing 28 people.

Pakistan also has alleged links to the Jamaat Ansarullah terrorist groups in Tajikistan, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan in China, which it uses as a lever to seek quid pro quo with these countries, forcing them to soften their ties. with terrorism. .

Salahuddin supports terrorist activities on Indian soil through subsidiary NGOs and charities supported by ISI Pakistan. The most prominent is the Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), with its head office in Rawalpindi and branches in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad (PoK), etc.