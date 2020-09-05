India Top Headlines

How UP jumped 10 spots to second in ‘ease of doing business’

LUCK: In a major boost to the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to build an investor-friendly environment in the state, it was ranked second in the 2018-19 State Business Reform National Action Plan – the annual ranking of ‘ Ease of doing business’ posted on Saturday.

The state jumped 10 spots from the 2017-18 ranking, when it ranked 12th. Andhra Pradesh maintained its top spot while Telangana slid from second to third. Additional Chief Secretary (Industrial Development) Alok Kumar said that as part of this year’s parameters, UP implemented 186 of the 187 reforms suggested by the Center.

“As the final evaluation of this year’s ranking is based on ‘user feedback’, feedback received from entrepreneurs on the state one-stop portal ‘Nivesh Mitra’ played a critical role in UP leaving behind leading states like Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, “he said.

In crediting CM Yogi Adityanath for the improvement in the state ranking, Industry Minister Satish Mahana said: “The CM has been emphasizing the need for transparency, adoption of best practices and interactive business-to-government procedures through the use of technology.” .

The industries department said that in the past two years, the Nivesh Mitra portal received 2,29,936 requests this year for certificates of no objection and of that, 94% of requests were removed.

Currently, 146 services in 20 departments are provided through the portal. An official said that the portal’s “user feedback” module had received 62,286 comments from investors as of July, of which about 73% of users rated the services “satisfactory.”

In May, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari had said that to improve the state’s overall performance on the ease of doing business rankings, the state would evaluate each district on how efficiently they could handle issues raised in the Nivesh Mitra portal.

The rankings were released in June in which Unnao took first place. The services that have been included in the reforms include labor regulation, access to information and transparency, land administration, construction permit, trade disputes, inspection enablers, etc.

